Two rounds of storms expected Monday

Good Monday morning! We will start off this morning with very warm temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s with high humidity levels.

We are watching the cluster of storms to our west that should move into NW Alabama by daybreak. Most models are hinting at this cluster of storms weakening as they move eastward through the morning. However, periods of very heavy rainfall, frequent lightning and some gusty winds will be possible as this cluster moves through. Skies will stay mostly cloudy with temps staying a bit cooler in the upper 80s, the heat index will be in the upper 90s given the higher humidity.

Another round of scattered showers and storms will develop into the afternoon and evening hours. A few showers and storms will be possible overnight with skies staying mainly cloudy, lows will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. More isolated to scattered showers and storms will be expected on Tuesday with warmer highs in the lower 90s, the heat index will reach the triple digits.

Wednesday looks mostly sunny and mainly dry, highs will reach the middle 90s with more humidity. Thursday brings another shot at scattered storms developing through the afternoon. Friday through Sunday should be mostly dry with just isolated storm chances, highs will be in the missile to upper 90s.

