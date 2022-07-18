Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Crimestoppers Auction
Advertisement

Two rounds of storms expected Monday

First Alert Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast(WAFF)
By Eric Burke
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 3:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Good Monday morning!  We will start off this morning with very warm temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s with high humidity levels. 

We are watching the cluster of storms to our west that should move into NW Alabama by daybreak.  Most models are hinting at this cluster of storms weakening as they move eastward through the morning.  However, periods of very heavy rainfall, frequent lightning and some gusty winds will be possible as this cluster moves through.  Skies will stay mostly cloudy with temps staying a bit cooler in the upper 80s, the heat index will be in the upper 90s given the higher humidity. 

Another round of scattered showers and storms will develop into the afternoon and evening hours.  A few showers and storms will be possible overnight with skies staying mainly cloudy, lows will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s.  More isolated to scattered showers and storms will be expected on Tuesday with warmer highs in the lower 90s, the heat index will reach the triple digits. 

Wednesday looks mostly sunny and mainly dry, highs will reach the middle 90s with more humidity.  Thursday brings another shot at scattered storms developing through the afternoon.  Friday through Sunday should be mostly dry with just isolated storm chances, highs will be in the missile to upper 90s.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ray Jones died in an ATV crash on one of his family farms in Jackson County.
Huntsville community leader killed in ATV crash
The Madison County Sheriff's Office is on the scene where a subject is barricaded.
Three suspects in custody after stand-off in Madison County
The home invasion took place just before midnight on July 7. The incident was captured on home...
CAUGHT ON CAM: Homeowner uses ‘AK-47-style gun’ to fire back at invaders
The St. Charles Police Department reports it is investigating a crime spree where a man was...
Armed robber shot, killed by customer at convenience store, police say
A woman in West Virginia has awakened from a coma after being attacked two years ago.
Woman wakes from 2-year coma; brother arrested in attack, authorities say

Latest News

WAFF PM Sunday 5:00-5:30pm – Syncbak
WAFF Weather July 17 at 5 p.m.
First Alert Weather
Mainly Dry and Hot This Afternoon...Showers & Storms to Start Your Work Week
WAFF AM Sunday 5:00-7:00am – Syncbak
WAFF Weather July 17 at 5 a.m.
WAFF 10 Day Forecast
Heat index around 100 Sunday with scattered storms