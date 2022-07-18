Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Crimestoppers Auction
Advertisement

Toys “R” Us Is coming back in a big way

The stores will feature hands-on demonstration tables to interact with various toys and will...
The stores will feature hands-on demonstration tables to interact with various toys and will have a life-size “Geoffrey on a Bench” photo opportunity for families.(Open Grid Scheduler / Grid Engine / Flickr)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Toys “R” Us is making a comeback just in time for the holiday shopping season.

The iconic toy store went bankrupt and sold all its stores in 2018, but soon there will be a store within-a-store in every Macy’s in the United States.

It’s part of an expanded partnership with the toy retailer’s current parent company, WHP Global.

The stores will range in size from 1,000 square feet in smaller locations to up to 10,000 square feet in flagship stores in big cities. Square footage may expand during the peak holiday season.

The stores will feature hands-on demonstration tables for customers to interact with various toys and will have a life-size “Geoffrey on a Bench” photo opportunity for families.

The rollout starts late this month and goes through October.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ray Jones died in an ATV crash on one of his family farms in Jackson County.
Huntsville community leader killed in ATV crash
‘Operation Southern Slow Down’ to launch in 5 states this week
The Madison County Sheriff's Office is on the scene where a subject is barricaded.
Mariah Cook still on the run after Saturday standoff
The home invasion took place just before midnight on July 7. The incident was captured on home...
CAUGHT ON CAM: Homeowner uses ‘AK-47-style gun’ to fire back at invaders
The St. Charles Police Department reports it is investigating a crime spree where a man was...
Armed robber shot, killed by customer at convenience store, police say

Latest News

On Monday, July 18, 2022 relatives and family members arrive on the first day of the sentencing...
Prosecutor recalls coldness, cruelty of Parkland, Fla., gunman
Grieving parents believe stillborn baby's remains were thrown away at funeral home
Prosecution delivers opening statement, seeking the death penalty for Nikolas Cruz.
Prosecutors deliver opening statement in Parkland shooter trial
FILE - Investigators search for evidence outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, May...
Texas state police launch internal review of Uvalde response
FILE - Shoppers leave the Greenwood Park Mall on May 4, 2020, in Greenwood, Ind. Indianapolis...
Police laud actions of man who killed Indiana mall attacker