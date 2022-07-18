Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Crimestoppers Auction
Advertisement

Five Tennessee Vols selected in MLB draft

The 2022 MLB Draft continues through Tuesday so even more Vols could be selected.
The Houston Astros selected Drew Gilbert with the 28th overall pick.
By Paige Dauer
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 9:00 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES, Cali. (WVLT) - The first Tennessee Vol selected in the 2022 MLB Draft came at the 28th overall pick by the Houston Astros.

The Houston Astros selected Drew Gilbert with the 28th overall pick. The junior outfielder finished the year with 11 home runs, a fielding percentage over .900, and 109 putouts.

It was a special moment after the selection as we got to hear high praise from Coach Tony Vitello who was a guest analyst on the MLB Network.

“It’s hard to put into words and not get emotional, he’s a phenomenal kid,” said Vitello. “Usually when you got a guy who plays like Ty Cobb on the field, he’s a maniac off the field. He could not be a better, nicer kid, Boy, I’m getting light-headed. Literally, at practice, we had to put in a rule to stay away from the outfield wall, because he’s fearless and wants to catch every ball and he’s also a relentless communicator with the corners in the outfield. Which is really important at our level but I think also at the next level.”

Jordan Beck was the second Vol selected. He came off the board with the 38th overall pick by the Colorado Rockies.

The junior right fielder blasted 18 home runs last season and had a fielding percentage of .992 and 122 putouts.

Later in the draft, Blade Tidwell was the next Vol to get the call. He was taken in the second round with 52nd overall pick by the New York Mets.

He tossed 51 strikeouts through 39 innings pitched during the 2022 season.

Tuesday, Trey Lipscomb and Ben Joyce made the cut, with Lipscomb getting drafted by the Washington Nationals and Joyce headed to the L.A. Angels.

Other Vols projected to be selected:

  • Jorel Ortega
  • Will Mabrey

The Draft continues through Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ray Jones died in an ATV crash on one of his family farms in Jackson County.
Huntsville community leader killed in ATV crash
The Madison County Sheriff's Office is on the scene where a subject is barricaded.
Mariah Cook still on the run after Saturday standoff
The home invasion took place just before midnight on July 7. The incident was captured on home...
CAUGHT ON CAM: Homeowner uses ‘AK-47-style gun’ to fire back at invaders
‘Operation Southern Slow Down’ to launch in 5 states this week
The St. Charles Police Department reports it is investigating a crime spree where a man was...
Armed robber shot, killed by customer at convenience store, police say

Latest News

SEC Logo
2022 SEC Football Media Days kick off Monday
Hazel Green retires Kira Lewis Jr. jersey
Kira Lewis Jr. hosts second annual ‘We Aim Higher’ basketball camp
Dwayne Johnson hosts XFL HBCU showcase at Jackson State University
Artist's rendering of the professional soccer configuration of the new Joe Davis Stadium
City of Huntsville, Nashville Soccer Club agree to 10 year lease of Joe Davis Stadium