Take a trip through time to U.G. White Mercantile

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Since 1917, the U.G. White Mercantile store in downtown Athens has been a staple in the community. What started as a hardware shop has since turned into a thriving hometown store, one where you can buy everything from upscale candles to old-school candy.

Tennessee Valley Living sat down with the tried and true U.G. White expert Charlie Hughes to hear what it’s like getting to work at such an iconic shop. He says it’s the kind of place a man will enter and leave saying, “I am bringing my wife back here!”

To check out the timeless mercantile store and all it has to offer, take a trip to Athens and experience a trip back in time.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.