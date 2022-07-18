Deals
Somerville man arrested for $14,000 worth of unauthorized purchases

Chambers was arrested for the fraudulent use of a company credit card.
Chambers was arrested for the fraudulent use of a company credit card.(Priceville Police Department)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRICEVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On July 6, the Priceville Police Department learned of the fraudulent use of a company gas card at JW Steakhouse.

According to a Facebook post from the Priceville Police Department, Daulton Chambers, 24, was identified as a suspect.

On Sunday, police arrested Chambers for spending $14,000 on a company gas card over the course of a year.

Chambers was booked into the Morgan County Jail with a $2,500 bond. He has been charged with the fraudulent use of a credit card.

