Somerville man arrested for $14,000 worth of unauthorized purchases

PRICEVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On July 6, the Priceville Police Department learned of the fraudulent use of a company gas card at JW Steakhouse.

According to a Facebook post from the Priceville Police Department, Daulton Chambers, 24, was identified as a suspect.

On Sunday, police arrested Chambers for spending $14,000 on a company gas card over the course of a year.

Chambers was booked into the Morgan County Jail with a $2,500 bond. He has been charged with the fraudulent use of a credit card.

