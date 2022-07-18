Deals
Power restored in Decatur

POWER OUTAGE
POWER OUTAGE(KBTX)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - According to a press release from Decatur Utilities, 3,000 customers are without power Monday morning. Around 30 minutes after the first press release was sent, Decatur Utilities announced that power had been restored.

Decatur Utilities Electric Ops says the outages affected customers in southeast Decatur east of 6th Ave, southwest Decatur, north of 8th St. SW and northwest Decatur near W. Moulton St. and 12th Ave NW.

Crews with Decatur Utilities say that no definite cause was found but that there were reports of Mylar balloons near power lines.

Decatur Utilities warns customers to never fly balloons, kites or anything else near power lines.

Click here to see an outage map.

