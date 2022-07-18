Deals
Police find wrecked vehicle in missing nurse search, awaiting autopsy results

Shauna Brown
Shauna Brown(Columbia Police Department)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: Jul. 18, 2022 at 1:09 PM CDT
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A missing person investigation for a Columbia woman may have come to an end Thursday.

Investigators said the Georgia State Patrol located a wrecked vehicle matching the description of the one driven by Shauna Brown. Brown was last heard from by her family as she was preparing to head to school in Alabama.

Troopers found the vehicle in a wooded area Wednesday afternoon. A black Toyota corolla was found near exit 154 on the westbound side of I-20 in Warren County, GA. A single female occupant wearing medical scrubs was found deceased inside the vehicle.

Investigation currently points to a single vehicle accident during the early morning hours of July 10, 2022. Georgia authorities are awaiting autopsy and DNA testing to make a positive identification on the driver.

The Columbia Police Department said they will provide additional information as they learn more.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

Police are searching for a missing Columbia woman Monday.

The Columbia Police Department said the 39-year-old Shauna Brown was set to travel to school in Alabama. Investigators do not believe she ever arrived at her destination.

Brown’s mother said the last time she heard from her was on July 10, 2022. Anyone with information about her location is being asked to contact Crime Stoppers.

Copyright 2022 WIS.

