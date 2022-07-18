The party of the summer: ‘Fete en Blanc’

Deals
Noella’s Flower will host event to benefit foster children
Erica Hardesty is hosting an event to benefit her organization, "Make It Matter: The Collective".
By Maggie Hempstead
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you didn’t get the chance to make it to Europe this summer, don’t sweat it. You can get a taste of Paris in good ol’ Huntsville.

Erica Hardesty, owner of Noella’s Flowers, is hosting “Fete en Blanc” to benefit “Make it Matter: The Collective,” a nonprofit Hardesty founded to help kids aging out of the foster care system.

“Fete en Blanc,” which translates to the “party in white,” is a dinner party that will be held August 1 at 7:15 p.m. in Gaslight Alley at Stovehouse. Tickets are currently on sale and can be bought directly here.

For more information on “Make it Matter: The Collective,” you can visit their website here.

