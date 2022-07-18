One person killed Friday in Lincoln County crash

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person died in a two-vehicle crash that occurred on HWY. 231 Friday in Lincoln County, Tennessee.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP), Destiny Rhea, 19, was killed when Frederick Simpson, 46, crossed into the northbound lane and hit Rhea head-on.

A preliminary report from THP says that three juveniles were passengers in Rhea’s vehicle, and all three were injured.

Rhea was traveling northbound on HWY. 231 in a 2009 Toyota Camry while Simpson was traveling southbound in a 2008 Jeep Cherokee. According to THP, Simpson then crossed over into the northbound, striking Rhea.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.