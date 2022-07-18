Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Crimestoppers Auction
Advertisement

One person killed Friday in Lincoln County crash

Officers respond to fatal crash in Waco.
Officers respond to fatal crash in Waco.(MGN)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 7:14 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person died in a two-vehicle crash that occurred on HWY. 231 Friday in Lincoln County, Tennessee.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP), Destiny Rhea, 19, was killed when Frederick Simpson, 46, crossed into the northbound lane and hit Rhea head-on.

A preliminary report from THP says that three juveniles were passengers in Rhea’s vehicle, and all three were injured.

Rhea was traveling northbound on HWY. 231 in a 2009 Toyota Camry while Simpson was traveling southbound in a 2008 Jeep Cherokee. According to THP, Simpson then crossed over into the northbound, striking Rhea.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ray Jones died in an ATV crash on one of his family farms in Jackson County.
Huntsville community leader killed in ATV crash
The Madison County Sheriff's Office is on the scene where a subject is barricaded.
Three suspects in custody after stand-off in Madison County
The home invasion took place just before midnight on July 7. The incident was captured on home...
CAUGHT ON CAM: Homeowner uses ‘AK-47-style gun’ to fire back at invaders
The St. Charles Police Department reports it is investigating a crime spree where a man was...
Armed robber shot, killed by customer at convenience store, police say
From left to right: Christopher Guy; Kenneth Ray; William Childers
Limestone County Sheriff’s Office arrests three for attempting to steal catalytic converters

Latest News

AAA Alabama debunks gas saving misconceptions
AAA Alabama debunks gas saving misconceptions
Teaming up to feed Huntsville families
Landers McLarty Subaru, Rose of Sharon to feed 100 families
2022 Crimestoppers Online Auction
Huntsville Crime Stoppers: 2022 Online Auction is underway
Madison County Deputies will have a new place to train
Madison County Deputies will have a new place to train