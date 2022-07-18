Deals
Mississippi man arrested with eight charges after leading a pursuit

By Javon Williams
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CHEROKEE, Ala. (WAFF) - Cody Alan McEwen was arrested after leading the Cherokee Police Department on a pursuit on Sunday evening. The pursuit started with a crash on North Pike near Cherokee Elementary School.

When police arrived at the crash site Cody McEwen took off on foot. According to the Colbert County’s Sheriff’s Department, at some point, McEwen took off on an ATV to continue leading the chase. Shortly after, McEwen parked the ATV and was back on foot.

According to the Colbert County Sheriff, the truck that McEwen was originally driving in the crash was reported stolen out of Tennessee.

McEwen has eight pending charges, with more charges possible. He was charged with attempting to elude police, criminal trespass, two counts of third-degree burglary, one count of second-degree burglary, second-degree criminal mischief, second-degree criminal trespass, resisting arrest and first-degree theft of property.

The Colbert County Sheriff’s Office, Tuscumbia Police Department and Cherokee Police Department officers assisted in apprehending the suspect.

