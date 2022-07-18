Deals
Limestone Co. Sheriff searching for owner of horse

If you are the owner or know the owner, contact the Limestone County sheriff's Office at 256-232-0111.
If you are the owner or know the owner, contact the Limestone County sheriff’s Office at 256-232-0111.(Limestone County Sheriff's Office)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The Limestone County sheriff’s Office is searching for the owner of a horse that was found just west of Madison.

According to a Facebook post from the Limestone County sheriff’s Office, the horse was found in the area of Segers Rd. and Nora St. on Sunday.

If you are the owner or know the owner, contact the Limestone County sheriff’s Office at 256-232-0111.

