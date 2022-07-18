Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Crimestoppers Auction
Advertisement

Huntsville Utilities raising prices for customers due to rising fuel costs

Huntsville Utilities said that due to the worldwide events and supply chain issues, the monthly...
Huntsville Utilities said that due to the worldwide events and supply chain issues, the monthly fuel cost adjustment for local power companies from the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) has increased.(Source: WAFF)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Utilities announced the residential rate per kilowatt per hour (kWh) for residents will continue to rise in August due to increasing fuel costs.

Huntsville Utilities said that due to worldwide events and supply chain issues, the monthly fuel cost adjustment for local power companies from the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) has increased. According to Huntsville Utilities, the monthly fuel cost does vary month to month, but the rate increased more than usual over the past few months.

Fuel costs are the price TVA pays for coal, natural gas other sources to generate electricity.

The rate normally moves between 1.5 cents to 2.5 cents per kWh. In June, the fuel cost increased to 2.715 cents, in July, it increased to 3.829 cents and in August, TVA is projecting fuel cost adjustment of 4.612 cents.

Due to this rise in fuel costs, the residential rate per kWh rate for June increased to 10 cents. It raised to 11 cents in July and it will increase to nearly 12 cents in August.

To learn how to reduce electric consumption, click here.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ray Jones died in an ATV crash on one of his family farms in Jackson County.
Huntsville community leader killed in ATV crash
The Madison County Sheriff's Office is on the scene where a subject is barricaded.
Mariah Cook still on the run after Saturday standoff
The home invasion took place just before midnight on July 7. The incident was captured on home...
CAUGHT ON CAM: Homeowner uses ‘AK-47-style gun’ to fire back at invaders
The St. Charles Police Department reports it is investigating a crime spree where a man was...
Armed robber shot, killed by customer at convenience store, police say
From left to right: Christopher Guy; Kenneth Ray; William Childers
Limestone County Sheriff’s Office arrests three for attempting to steal catalytic converters

Latest News

Five time state champion head coach stepping down.
Five time state champion baseball coach to step down Aug. 1
POWER OUTAGE
Power restored in Decatur
Officers respond to fatal crash in Waco.
One person killed Friday in Lincoln County crash
AAA Alabama debunks gas saving misconceptions
AAA Alabama debunks gas saving misconceptions