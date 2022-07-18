Huntsville Utilities raising prices for customers due to rising fuel costs

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Utilities announced the residential rate per kilowatt per hour (kWh) for residents will continue to rise in August due to increasing fuel costs.

Huntsville Utilities said that due to worldwide events and supply chain issues, the monthly fuel cost adjustment for local power companies from the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) has increased. According to Huntsville Utilities, the monthly fuel cost does vary month to month, but the rate increased more than usual over the past few months.

Fuel costs are the price TVA pays for coal, natural gas other sources to generate electricity.

The rate normally moves between 1.5 cents to 2.5 cents per kWh. In June, the fuel cost increased to 2.715 cents, in July, it increased to 3.829 cents and in August, TVA is projecting fuel cost adjustment of 4.612 cents.

Due to this rise in fuel costs, the residential rate per kWh rate for June increased to 10 cents. It raised to 11 cents in July and it will increase to nearly 12 cents in August.

To learn how to reduce electric consumption, click here.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.