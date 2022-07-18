Gov. Kay Ivey appoints circuit judge to Madison County

MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey appointed Hon. Patrick Tuten is the circuit judge of Madison County. Tuten previously served as the district court judge for the 23rd Judicial Circuit.

Tuten has two decades of law experience and is known for his involvement with the Republican Executive Committee in Madison County and the Alabama Criminal Defense Lawyers Association.

Tuten was appointed to the position after it was announced in June that an open judge’s position from Jefferson County would move to Madison County.

