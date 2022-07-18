Florence man arrested and charged for multiple vehicle burglaries

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Florence Police Department has arrested Ryan Jeffrey Hall for multiple vehicle burglaries concentrated north of Cox Creek Parkway between Chisholm and Cloverdale Road.

Patrol officers assisted the police department in developing Hall as a suspect. Detectives executed a search warrant for Hall’s vehicle and his Burelson Street residence.

Hall was then arrested and charged with unlawful breaking and entering of a motor vehicle and theft of property second-degree. His bond is set for $17,500.

