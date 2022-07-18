Deals
Florence man arrested and charged for multiple vehicle burglaries

By Javon Williams
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Florence Police Department has arrested Ryan Jeffrey Hall for multiple vehicle burglaries concentrated north of Cox Creek Parkway between Chisholm and Cloverdale Road.

Patrol officers assisted the police department in developing Hall as a suspect. Detectives executed a search warrant for Hall’s vehicle and his Burelson Street residence.

Hall was then arrested and charged with unlawful breaking and entering of a motor vehicle and theft of property second-degree. His bond is set for $17,500.

