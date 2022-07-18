First Alert Forecast Scattered showers and storms will return late tonight and remain possible through the morning commute on Tuesday. It will remain mostly cloudy Tuesday with a few more isolated storms possible later in the day. Afternoon highs will be in the middle to upper 80s. The 90s return Wednesday and they will be around into the weekend. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 90s Thursday and Friday. Isolated afternoon showers and storms will remain possible into the weekend.

12 Day Forecast (None)