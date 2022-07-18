Emergency officials extinguish house fire on Mooresville Road

MOORES MILL, Ala. (WAFF) - The East Limestone Fire Department responded to a fire on Mooresville Road Monday.

The fire was located near the intersection of Mooresville and Nick Davis Road. Firefighters on the scene reported hearing multiple “explosions” coming from within the building.

The fire chief on the scene said the noises were likely from pressure building up in refrigerators that were being stored in the garage. The garage is a total loss and it is believed that is the location where the fire started.

According to the East Limestone Fire Department, the fire has been extinguished.

No one was at the home during the fire.

