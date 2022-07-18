Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Crimestoppers Auction
Advertisement

Emergency officials extinguish house fire on Mooresville Road

Firefighters reported hearing explosions.
Firefighters reported hearing explosions.(waff)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOORES MILL, Ala. (WAFF) - The East Limestone Fire Department responded to a fire on Mooresville Road Monday.

The fire was located near the intersection of Mooresville and Nick Davis Road. Firefighters on the scene reported hearing multiple “explosions” coming from within the building.

The fire chief on the scene said the noises were likely from pressure building up in refrigerators that were being stored in the garage. The garage is a total loss and it is believed that is the location where the fire started.

According to the East Limestone Fire Department, the fire has been extinguished.

No one was at the home during the fire.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ray Jones died in an ATV crash on one of his family farms in Jackson County.
Huntsville community leader killed in ATV crash
The Madison County Sheriff's Office is on the scene where a subject is barricaded.
Mariah Cook still on the run after Saturday standoff
The home invasion took place just before midnight on July 7. The incident was captured on home...
CAUGHT ON CAM: Homeowner uses ‘AK-47-style gun’ to fire back at invaders
‘Operation Southern Slow Down’ to launch in 5 states this week
The St. Charles Police Department reports it is investigating a crime spree where a man was...
Armed robber shot, killed by customer at convenience store, police say

Latest News

Huntsville Utilities is raising its prices.
Huntsville Utilities price increasing
Three juveniles were also injured in the crash.
One dead in Lincoln County crash
3,000 customers were impacted by a brief power outage in Decatur.
Brief power outage in Decatur possible caused by balloons
If you are the owner or know the owner, contact the Limestone County sheriff’s Office at...
Limestone Co. Sheriff searching for owner of horse