Athens City Councilman for District 3 sworn in on Monday

Lucas had been serving on the Athens City Board of Education since 1995 and was the longest-standing board member in Alabama.(City of Athens, Alabama)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - The Athens City Councilman for District 3, James Lucas, was sworn in on Monday evening.

Lucas takes over for Frank Travis who passed away on April 11 after a battle with cancer. Travis served District 3 for over five years.

Lucas previously served on the Athens City Board of Education from 1995-2022. He was the longest-standing board member in Alabama before he resigned. Lucas also served in the United States Army after graduating from Trinity High School in Athens.

Decatur Annexes land for new apartments
Huntsville Utilities raising prices for customers due to rising fuel costs
Mississippi man arrested with eight charges after leading a pursuit
Limestone County Sheriff’s Office arrests three for attempting to steal catalytic converters
