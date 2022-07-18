Athens City Councilman for District 3 sworn in on Monday
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - The Athens City Councilman for District 3, James Lucas, was sworn in on Monday evening.
Lucas takes over for Frank Travis who passed away on April 11 after a battle with cancer. Travis served District 3 for over five years.
Lucas previously served on the Athens City Board of Education from 1995-2022. He was the longest-standing board member in Alabama before he resigned. Lucas also served in the United States Army after graduating from Trinity High School in Athens.
Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.