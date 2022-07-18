Athens City Councilman for District 3 sworn in on Monday

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - The Athens City Councilman for District 3, James Lucas, was sworn in on Monday evening.

Lucas takes over for Frank Travis who passed away on April 11 after a battle with cancer. Travis served District 3 for over five years.

Lucas previously served on the Athens City Board of Education from 1995-2022. He was the longest-standing board member in Alabama before he resigned. Lucas also served in the United States Army after graduating from Trinity High School in Athens.

