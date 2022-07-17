Mainly Dry and Hot This Afternoon...Showers & Storms to Start Your Work Week

Another hot and humid day across the region with temperatures sitting in the low to mid 90s and feels like temperatures in the triple digits in some locations this afternoon. A few isolated showers and storms are ongoing, but most of us are staying dry. This activity should be dissipating as we head into the evening hours with cloud cover building overnight. Overnight lows will be dipping back into the low to mid 70s.

By the early morning hours and likely into your early morning commute on Monday, expect scattered showers and storms with a cold front nearing the area. Some storms will be capable of producing gusty winds, localized heavy downpours, and frequent lightning, so take it easy on the roadways. Plan on an additional round of numerous showers and storms as we head into the afternoon and early evening hours with highs a bit cooler in the mid to upper 80s. Rain chances will start tapering off into the late evening and overnight with the front slowly sagging to the southeast.

A few isolated to widely scattered showers and storms will still be possible on Tuesday, but overall, we’re looking much drier. We’ll also be much warmer with less cloud cover by the afternoon, so expect highs to be soaring back into the mid 90s. This warm and mainly dry trend will continue through Wednesday with triple-digit heat indices returning to the region. Increasing rain chances still look likely late in the work week as another weak frontal boundary approaches from the northwest.

