Kira Lewis Jr. hosts second annual ‘We Aim Higher’ basketball camp

Hazel Green retires Kira Lewis Jr. jersey
Hazel Green retires Kira Lewis Jr. jersey(Georgia Chambers)
By Georgia Chambers
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HAZEL GREEN, Ala. (WAFF) - Current New Orleans Pelicans point guard Kira Lewis Jr. hosted his second annual ‘We Aim Higher’ basketball camp at his alma mater Hazel Green high school.

To honor Lewis, the Trojans surprised him by announcing during the camp that they retired his No. 3 jersey.

“I ain’t have no idea. I was just over there talking about basketball. They told me to come to the front, and I was like maybe I was getting a donation or something and they presented me with that... This is where I started playing high school when I took it serious in basketball. Just to see the kids, they love basketball and the community, it was real important to me,” Lewis said.

Kids of all ages came out for the camp. In addition to the basketball, Kira also provided lunch for the campers and they all went home with a backpack filled with school supplies to prepare them for the upcoming school year.

For Lewis, who suffered an ACL injury last NBA preseason, he’s been busy preparing for this upcoming NBA season.

“I’m just trying to get on the court. That’s my personal goal. Just playing again, just being one of these kids. That’s my personal goal right now,” Lewis said. “Don’t take anything for granted because you never know. Playing today, might get hurt tomorrow like I am, so just don’t take anything for granted and have fun with everything you do.”

