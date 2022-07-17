Deals
Huntsville community leader killed in ATV crash

Ray Jones died in an ATV crash on one of his family farms in Jackson County.
By Nick Kremer
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 9:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An 87-year-old Huntsville community leader was killed in an ATV crash on one of his family farms in Jackson County.

Ray Jones, the patriarch of Jones farm, died when the ATV he was operating drove off a small bridge and hit a tree. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Jones was found Friday night.

Jones is a descendant of some of the earliest Huntsville settlers. A large area of south Huntsville and many streets in the area are named for the Jones family.

