Heat index around 100 today with scattered storms

Good Sunday morning! We will begin the day warmer and more humid with morning temperatures starting off in the low to middle 70s.

Like yesterday, morning clouds will clear out quickly and we will see abundant sunshine through the late morning into the afternoon hours. High temperatures today will reach the middle 90s with the heat index in the triple digits. Scattered rain showers and storms will likely develop into the afternoon and evening hours.

More clouds will push in overnight with a round of morning showers and storms expect between 5 to 7 AM on Monday. Additional showers and storms are expected on Monday afternoon with highs staying a bit cooler in the upper 80s thanks to rain cooled air and more cloud cover. Storms will continue into the overnight hours with Monday night lows staying very warm and muggy in the low to middle 70s.

A typical mid-summer pattern will develop for the rest of the week with hot temperatures in the middle 90s and high humidity. Each day we will see chances for storms developing into the afternoon. The long term temperatures outlook has us staying very hot for the rest of July into August.

