Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Crimestoppers Auction
Advertisement

AAA Alabama debunks gas saving misconceptions

By Brady Talbert
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - While the price of crude oil has dropped, the average cost of gasoline in Alabama still hovers at over $4 a gallon.

With many drivers looking to save, AAA is debunking some common gas-saving misconceptions.

You may have heard cutting off your car’s air conditioning and rolling down the windows can help you save on gasoline, but Clay Ingram with AAA Alabama said it only works on occasion.

If you are driving below 35 mph, you may save a few bucks.

“If you’re driving faster than 35 mph, and have the windows down, then the drag that you’re creating, actually does cause your gas mileage to decrease,” Ingram said.

Some people may think buying only a few gallons of fuel at a time will help. The theory is that the extra weight of a full tank of gas slows you down.

“There’s not enough of a difference in that extra little bit of weight to really affect your miles per gallon,” he said.

A longtime misconception is that if you buy gasoline early in the morning before it gets too hot out, you’re getting more gas for your dollar. People think the fuel is more condensed.

“That’s completely untrue,” Ingram said. “Nothing to that at all.”

Others may believe that if everyone bought gas on the same day of the week, it would cause prices to drop.

“That’s not true either,” he said. “We’re basically still buying the same amount of gas, and that’s the most important part of that equation is how much gas we buy.”

There is a way to bring gas prices down – price shopping. It creates more competition in the marketplace.

“It really does work,” Ingram added. “In fact, the more people that we have that engage in that behavior, the more of an impact it has.”

It’s just up to consumers to chip in.

The expert believes the public isn’t doing enough regarding price shopping to bring gas costs down. He said people play an important role in putting pressure on gas companies.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ray Jones died in an ATV crash on one of his family farms in Jackson County.
Huntsville community leader killed in ATV crash
The Madison County Sheriff's Office is on the scene where a subject is barricaded.
Three suspects in custody after stand-off in Madison County
The home invasion took place just before midnight on July 7. The incident was captured on home...
CAUGHT ON CAM: Homeowner uses ‘AK-47-style gun’ to fire back at invaders
The St. Charles Police Department reports it is investigating a crime spree where a man was...
Armed robber shot, killed by customer at convenience store, police say
From left to right: Christopher Guy; Kenneth Ray; William Childers
Limestone County Sheriff’s Office arrests three for attempting to steal catalytic converters

Latest News

Officers respond to fatal crash in Waco.
One person killed Friday in Lincoln County crash
AAA Alabama debunks gas saving misconceptions
AAA Alabama debunks gas saving misconceptions
Teaming up to feed Huntsville families
Landers McLarty Subaru, Rose of Sharon to feed 100 families
2022 Crimestoppers Online Auction
Huntsville Crime Stoppers: 2022 Online Auction is underway
Madison County Deputies will have a new place to train
Madison County Deputies will have a new place to train