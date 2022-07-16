Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Crimestoppers Auction
Advertisement

Suspects in custody after stand-off in Madison County

The Madison County Sheriff's Office is on the scene where a subject is barricaded.
The Madison County Sheriff's Office is on the scene where a subject is barricaded.(waff)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPSHAW, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office was on the scene of a barricaded subject in Capshaw around 2:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says three suspects are in custody as of 3:25 p.m.

According to a social media post from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, the subject is barricaded in a building in the area of Old Railroad Bed Rd. near Creekwood Rd.

The post says that SWAT is also on the scene at this time. The subject that is barricaded has felony drug warrants.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arsenal testing produces large plume of smoke in Huntsville
Redstone Arsenal testing produces large black plume, loud noises in Huntsville
UPDATE: Initial case of monkeypox in Alabama reported in Mobile County
Hartselle Police Department
Hartselle Police Officer recovering from skull fracture
Derrick Street homeless camp in Huntsville to be shut down
Derrick Street homeless camp in Huntsville to be shut down on Friday
Simon Emmanuel died after a rattlesnake bite.
Mother says 6-year-old son died days after bitten by rattlesnake

Latest News

Birmingham PD investigating homicide on 7th Street North
Landers McLarty Subaru
Landers McLarty Subaru, Rose of Sharon to feed 100 families
WAFF 48's Jasmyn Cornell reporting
Huntsville mental health facility preparing for Lifeline transition to 988
WAFF 48's Jasmyn Cornell reporting
988 mental health crisis hotline launches Saturday