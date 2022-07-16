Deals
New evidence found in case of teen accused of murdering parents, three siblings

Mason Sisk
Mason Sisk(Limestone County Jail)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 9:24 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Court documents in the case against an Elkmont teen that is accused of murdering his family members in 2019 detail events that took place before the alleged murders.

Mason Sisk is accused of killing his parents and three siblings. In April 2021, Mason Sisk pleaded not guilty to the capital murder charges.

On Thursday, released court documents detailed events involving Mason Sisk and his family members. One event describes Mason Sisk being, “forceful to other children (his siblings) in the home and had “anger control” issues with his brother.”

In the document, it is described that Mason Sisk, “allegedly put peanut butter into Mary Sisk’s coffee when he was aware that she had a severe peanut butter allergy.”

Mary Sisk was Mason Sisk’s stepmother that he allegedly murdered along with his father, John.

The court documents also reveal that Mason Sisk threatened his father and stepmother and stole two rings from Mary Sisk.

