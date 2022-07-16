More 90s and a bit more humidity for your weekend

Good Saturday morning! We are starting off the day with comfortable temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s with just a bit more humidity than Friday morning.

A weak disturbance to the north may bring some pockets of drizzle for our middle Tennessee counties. The weekend forecast looks good for outside activities with more sunshine on Saturday and highs in the lower 90s; a few stray showers may develop Saturday afternoon. The breeze Sunday will be light out of the south between 5 to 10 miles per hour.

We stay mostly clear overnight with lows staying warmer in the low to middle 70s; some areas of patchy fog may be possible near bodies of water and low lying areas. Sunday will start off dry with increasing cloud cover and a bit more humidity; isolated to widely scattered storms will likely develop late in the day Sunday into Sunday evening. A few showers may be possible overnight into Monday morning’s commute.

Next week looks pretty standard for mid-July with highs in the low to middle 90s, and more humidity, scattered rain showers, and storms will be possible each afternoon.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.