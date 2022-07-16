Mariah Cook still on the run after Saturday standoff

CAPSHAW, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene where four suspects barricaded themselves in a residence in Capshaw Saturday afternoon.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says three suspects are in custody as of 3:25 p.m. but a deputy that was on the scene says they witnessed a female suspect run out the backdoor.

According to a social media post from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, the subject is barricaded in a building in the area of Old Railroad Bed Rd. near Creekwood Rd.

As of Sunday afternoon, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office says that Mariah Cook, one of the suspects that was barricaded, is still on the run. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says that the female suspect has warrants out of Limestone County.

Limestone County Sheriff, Joshua McLaughlin says that Cook has a warrant out of Limestone County for a community corrections violation.

Mariah Cook (Limestone County Sheriff's Office)

Sheriff’s Deputies are on the scene of a barricaded subject in the area of Old Railroad Bed Road near Creekwood Road and Heritage Brook Drive. SWAT is on scene at this time.

The barricaded subject has felony drug warrants. Please avoid the area until further. pic.twitter.com/IuLWt2dPpo — Madison Sheriff AL (@mcsosheriffAL) July 16, 2022

The post says that SWAT is also on the scene at this time. The subject that is barricaded has felony drug warrants.

After the stand-off, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office released more information on what occurred. The post says three suspects were detained after law enforcement used tear gas and energetic breaching.

According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, deputies on the scene attempted to negotiate for over an hour with no contact. The sheriff’s office then says that due to past violence against law enforcement officers, the actions were justified.

UPDATE: Barricaded Scene

3 subjects exited the residence with one being arrested and transported to jail with warrants through MCSO.



Deputies on scene attempted negotiations for over an hour with negative contact. — Madison Sheriff AL (@mcsosheriffAL) July 16, 2022

The post says that the female subject has outstanding warrants through the Huntsville Police Department for narcotics and pending federal cases from Limestone County.

The initial responding deputy observed the female subject at the residence at which time she ran into the residence and out the back door. — Madison Sheriff AL (@mcsosheriffAL) July 16, 2022

