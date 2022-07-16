Deals
Mainly Dry For Now...Rain Chances Increase Late Sunday Into Monday




By Chelsea Aaron
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
A beautiful day to kick off the weekend with temperatures currently sitting in the low to mid 90s across the Tennessee Valley. A few spotty isolated showers and storms are continuing this afternoon east of I-65, but most of us have been mainly dry. As we head into the rest of the afternoon and evening hours, dry conditions will be prevailing with mostly clear skies overnight. Overnight lows will be dipping into the low and mid 70s.

Plan on a bit more humidity for your Sunday with highs soaring back into the low and mid 90s. A good chunk of the day will be dry, but isolated to scattered showers and storms will start developing late in the day overnight into Monday with a cold front approaching the region. We could see an additional round of rain by Monday afternoon and evening, so be sure and keep the umbrella handy.

Isolated showers and storms will once again be possible on Tuesday, but better chances for more widespread rain this work week looks to be on Wednesday into Thursday with another frontal boundary arriving. Afternoon highs likely will be remaining in the low to mid 90s each day.

