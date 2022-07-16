Madison Co. Sheriff’s on scene of barricaded individual
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CAPSHAW, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of a barricaded subject.
According to a social media post from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, the subject is barricaded in a building in the area of Old Railroad Bed Rd. near Creekwood Rd.
The post says that SWAT is also on the scene at this time. The subject that is barricaded has felony drug warrants.
