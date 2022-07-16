Madison Co. Sheriff’s on scene of barricaded individual

CAPSHAW, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of a barricaded subject.

According to a social media post from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, the subject is barricaded in a building in the area of Old Railroad Bed Rd. near Creekwood Rd.

Sheriff’s Deputies are on the scene of a barricaded subject in the area of Old Railroad Bed Road near Creekwood Road and Heritage Brook Drive. SWAT is on scene at this time.

The barricaded subject has felony drug warrants. Please avoid the area until further. pic.twitter.com/IuLWt2dPpo — Madison Sheriff AL (@mcsosheriffAL) July 16, 2022

The post says that SWAT is also on the scene at this time. The subject that is barricaded has felony drug warrants.

