Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Crimestoppers Auction
Advertisement

At least 5 die after storm causes Montana highway pileup

Traffic is backed up on Interstate 90 after a fatal pileup where at least 20 vehicles crashed...
Traffic is backed up on Interstate 90 after a fatal pileup where at least 20 vehicles crashed near Hardin, Mont., Friday, July 15, 2022.(Amy Lynn Nelson/The Billings Gazette via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 9:35 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - At least five people have died after a pileup Friday evening on Interstate 90 in Montana, authorities said.

At least 20 vehicles crashed and Montana Highway Patrol Sgt. Jay Nelson said authorities believe the weather was the cause.

“It appears as though there was heavy winds, causing a dust storm with zero visibility,” he said.

While the highway patrol did not have an immediate count of the number of injuries, Nelson said additional ambulances had to be called in from Billings to help.

Gov. Greg Gianforte said on Twitter: “I’m deeply saddened by the news of a mass casualty crash near Hardin. Please join me in prayer to lift up the victims and their loved ones. We’re grateful to our first responders for their service.”

The incident happened 3 miles (5 kilometers) west of Hardin around 4:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nikki & Jim Cappello
Former Huntsville nurse receives life sentence for husband’s murder
FILE - In this May 9, 2016 file photo, Ivana Trump, ex-wife of President Donald Trump, attends...
Ivana Trump, first wife of former president, dies at 73
Limestone County Coroner, Mike West, confirmed that one person died in the crash and at least...
ALEA identifies people involved in two-vehicle crash
Morgan County Sheriff's Office helps to seize over 10,000 controlled substance tablets
Over 10,000 Xanax pills seized in southwest Decatur
Caitlin Jensen’s family is focused on getting her out of the ICU and into rehab sometime in...
Woman paralyzed and in ICU after a chiropractic visit

Latest News

Limestone County Sheriff’s Office arrests three for attempting to steal catalytic converters
Limestone County Sheriff’s Office arrests three for attempting to steal catalytic converters
Decatur man arrested on robbery charge after leading police on chase
Decatur man arrested on robbery charge after leading police on chase
FILE - A U.S. Secret Service officer takes a position in the street as President Donald Trump's...
Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Secret Service for erased texts
Border Patrol officers say they have taken more than $1 million worth of drugs off the streets...
Officers seize $1.2M of fentanyl hidden in food products at US-Mexico border
Pictured is Jayland Walker, who was killed by police in Akron, Ohio, after a chase, officials...
Medical examiner: Jayland Walker was shot dozens of times