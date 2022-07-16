Landers McLarty Subaru, Rose of Sharon to feed 100 families

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Landers McLarty Subaru has partnered with Rose of Sharon Soup Kitchen to help feed 100 local families Sunday.

On Saturday, volunteers from Landers McLarty Subaru along with Rose of Sharon will hand-deliver 100 boxes of food to local families. According to a press release from Landers McLarty Subaru, Sunday’s donations will be delivered to targeted areas and areas where people may not know of the services that Rose of Sharon has to offer.

The delivery will begin at noon on Saturday when volunteers meet at Rose of Sharon, from there the volunteers will hand-deliver until 2:30 p.m. or until there are no more boxes.

Saturday’s delivery is part of a year-long partnership between Rose of Sharon and Landers McLarty Subaru. Over the course of the year-long partnership, Landers McLarty Subaru and Frank Williams will help cover all costs incurred by Rose of Sharon through donations and volunteer work.

