Decatur man arrested on robbery charge after leading police on chase

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Decatur Police Department arrested a man on Friday afternoon after he committed a robbery at a pharmacy in Decatur.

Around 3 p.m., a robbery call went out to emergency services for a robbery happening at Valley Drug. Officers responded to the scene and learned that a white male entered the pharmacy, armed with a handgun and wanted narcotics. He was given an undisclosed amount of narcotics and fled the scene in a Kia van.

Officers found the vehicle hidden behind a residence not far from the pharmacy.

While they searched the area, officers discovered the suspect had changed vehicles and fled the area. Officers found the vehicle and a pursuit began.

The suspect evaded officers for a short time, but was found near the intersection of Central Parkway and 2nd Street Southwest. A second vehicle pursuit began before the suspect crashed his vehicle into another vehicle.

Michael Joseph Daniel was identified as the robbery suspect and taken into custody. A woman that was in the car with Daniel was also taken into custody.

Both were taken to the hospital for treatment. Once Daniel is released from the hospital, he will be transferred to the Morgan County Jail and charged with pharmacy robbery. His bond has been set at $150,000.

The female that was with Daniel will not be charged.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.