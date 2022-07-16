Deals
Birmingham PD investigating homicide on 7th Street North

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police is investigating a homicide that happened on Saturday, July 16, around 7:30 a.m.

BPD says they received a call of a person shot at the Keeton Correctional Facility. Upon arrival, officers were told the victim was transported to St. Vincent’s Hospital for treatment. Officers say the victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The victim has been identified as 47-year-old Larry Taylor.


google maps insert

A preliminary investigation suggests the victim was leaving the facility when the gunman approached him. According to BPD, the gunman fired several shots, wounding the victim.

Officers believe the victim was targeted. The suspect fled the scene in a white sedan and is at large according to BPD.

No more information has been released at this time, but we will keep this story updated as details are made available.

BPD is asking that anyone with information regarding this case call Crime Stoppers at (205) 254-7777.

