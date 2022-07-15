Deals
Women in agriculture conference held to highlight their work in the field

Women in agriculture
By Javon Williams
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 8:15 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Thursday, Alabama’s Mountains and Rivers council held a women in agriculture conference to recognize the work of women in the field.

The conference was an opportunity for women in agriculture to network and try to find more ways to recruit more women for the job.

The program’s manager, Jared Carter believes that events like these are important.

“It helps them overcome the challenges they face in the agriculture field which has been predominantly male in the past by networking with other women,” Carter said.

Within the next year, there will be three more workshops to help women in agriculture. The locations for these workshops will be in Athens, Cullman, and Scottsboro.

