From Traumatic Brain Injury to teacher, learn Shana Howard’s story

By Anna Mahan
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - From being in the hospital with a traumatic brain injury to teaching kids how to overcome obstacles, Shana Howard has a pretty incredible story to tell.

In 1996, Howard was in a car crash that left her in a coma, unable to walk, talk or do any of the “normal” things she was used to. Through years of hard work, she was able to overcome many challenges and has learned what it means to live with a newfound purpose.

Now, she is a physical fitness teacher and swim coach, helping others learn how to believe in themselves too. But her work doesn’t stop there.

She recently published a book, “Brain-E-Yak Wonders” which follows the story of a young brain trying to get it’s strength back. It’s a version of Howard’s own story that she shares with many others in the world. Her message though, is that things can get better with a little bit of patience and a little bit of help from our friends.

Howard is having a book signing on July 16 from 1 -3 p.m. at the Bob Harrison Wellness and Advocacy Center located at 6156 Pulaski Pike road, NW.

Grab a copy of the book and see how you can be an encouragement to others too.

