Sheffield man arrested and charged with three drug charges

SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WAFF) - Yesterday, the Colbert County Drug Task Force and Muscle Shoals SWAT team arrested Andre Levell Poe Jr. on three drug charges.

Poe Jr. was found on the property with $5,800 cash and a backpack that contained one pound of marijuana and Xanax tablets. Small bags of marijuana were found in an air fryer in the kitchen along with other drugs and a small caliber handgun.

A vehicle on the property was searched and 111 pills that are believed to be Fentanyl were found along with a Glock .40 caliber handgun. According to the Colbert County Sheriff’s office, the pills will be tested for accurate identification.

Poe Jr. was transported to the Colbert County Jail and is being held on a $20,000 bond.

