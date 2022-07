HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Smoke and louder than normal noises near Redstone Arsenal were all part of range tests on Friday morning.

Noise and Smoke Alert! On Friday 15 July, A test range on the south end of Redstone Arsenal will conduct testing from 0630-1200. The test will produce a large plum of smoke in addition to a louder than normal detonation. Expect an increase in noise and smoke. #BOOM! pic.twitter.com/bEriTPYkNw — Redstone Arsenal (@TeamRedstone) July 14, 2022

The tests will last until noon, according to a post on the Team Redstone Twitter page.

If you captured any photos of the smoke, submit them here.

