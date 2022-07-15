Red Bay teen confesses to sexually abusing child under 12

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Wednesday, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office arrested 18-year-old Paul Trankle on sexual abuse and 1st-degree sodomy charge.

The 12-year-old victim of Trankle notified their parents on July 8th of the abuse, the parents then went to the police.

After his arrest for the allegations, Trankle confessed to the Red Bay Police. Trankle is being held in the Franklin County Jail on a $60,000 bond.

