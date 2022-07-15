TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A pilot was forced to make an emergency landing in Tuscaloosa County Friday morning, according to Tuscaloosa Police Department.

TPD officers said they responded to Charlie Davis Road after a pilot was forced to make an emergency landing around 10:20 a.m. The pilot safely landed the Cessna 150 in the field off Sanders Ferry Road. The pilot, a 46-year-old Hoover woman, was not injured.

Pilot makes emergency landing in Tuscaloosa Co. (Tuscaloosa Police Department)

The two-seater plane clipped a guy-wire of a power pole, causing minor damage to one of the wings. Alabama Power technicians responded to repair the wire. No service was interrupted.

Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s deputies, TPD officers and Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue all responded.

TPD’s Air 1 helicopter and TCSO’s drone operators assisted personnel on the ground to locate the emergency landing site.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board will conduct the follow-up investigation.

