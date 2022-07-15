Perfect Friday with low humidity, weekend looks mainly dry

Good morning and happy Friday! Mainly clear skies overnight have allowed areas of patchy fog to develop across parts of the Tennessee Valley, this fog is not as widespread or dense as what we saw yesterday morning.

Things will feel far more comfortable heading out the door this morning with fair skies, lower humidity and morning temps in the 60s to lower 70s. Today will be a fantastic end to the work week with abundant sunshine and highs in the lower 90s, dew points will be comfortable in the 60s for most of the day with a light NE breeze. We will stay mostly clear and comfortable overnight with lows dropping into the upper 60s to lower 70s by daybreak Saturday.

The weekend forecast looks good for outside activities with more sunshine on Saturday and highs in the lower 90s, a few stray showers may develop Saturday afternoon. Sunday will start off dry with increasing cloud cover and a bit more humidity, scattered storms will likely develop late in the day Sunday into Sunday evening.

Next week looks pretty standard for mid-July with highs in the low to middle 90s and more humidity, scattered rain showers and storms will be possible each afternoon.

