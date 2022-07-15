Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Crimestoppers Auction
Advertisement

Man’s arm severed by train after being assaulted, left unconscious on tracks

Man’s arm severed by train after being assaulted, left unconscious on tracks
By WKYT News Staff, Jeremy Tombs and Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) – A man’s arm was severed after being hit by a train in Kentucky, according to authorities.

Police say the man was assaulted near tracks at a railroad overpass Friday morning and was unconscious when a train came through, WKYT reports.

The man was taken to the hospital for treatment.

It is unclear what other injuries were sustained, but police say the man was able to give them a statement.

The R J Corman Railroad Police Department is investigating the collision between the train and the man.

Copyright 2022 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nikki & Jim Cappello
Former Huntsville nurse receives life sentence for husband’s murder
FILE - In this May 9, 2016 file photo, Ivana Trump, ex-wife of President Donald Trump, attends...
Ivana Trump, first wife of former president, dies at 73
Limestone County Coroner, Mike West, confirmed that one person died in the crash and at least...
ALEA identifies people involved in two-vehicle crash
Caitlin Jensen’s family is focused on getting her out of the ICU and into rehab sometime in...
Woman paralyzed and in ICU after a chiropractic visit
Morgan County Sheriff's Office helps to seize over 10,000 controlled substance tablets
Over 10,000 Xanax pills seized in southwest Decatur

Latest News

President Joe Biden waves before his departure to Saudi Arabia from Ben Gurion Airport in Lod...
Biden tells Democrats to quickly pass pared-down economic package
The grants totaled $127,079 and the money will go to Crisis Services of North Alabama and The...
Gov. Ivey awards grants to assist domestic violence, sexual assault victims
High cost of diesel ripples through supply chains as consumers continue to spend big.
Retail sales up amid inflation woes
An undercover employee with the FBI assumed the 12-year-old’s identity and started...
Man who traveled across states to have sex with 12-year-old from Instagram sentenced to prison
Drivers in Arizona lined a street to salute WWII hero Gino Mei.
Hundreds honor WWII veteran on his 103rd birthday: ‘I could go another 103′