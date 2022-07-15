Deals
Man arrested for allegedly locking 9-year-old girl in room without food, air

Isaias Reynoso Gabriel
Isaias Reynoso Gabriel(DeKalb County Jail)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Fort Payne man was arrested after court documents say he locked a 9-year-old girl in a room without food, air, or access to a bathroom.

Isaias Reynoso-Gabriel, 33, is accused of doing this at least three times while he went to work.

It is unclear if the court records meant the girl had no air conditioning or a lack of ventilation.

Reynoso-Gabriel was arrested at his home on Thursday.

He was charged with aggravated child abuse and booked into the DeKalb County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

