Limestone County Sheriff’s Office arrests three for attempting to steal catalytic converters

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Thursday night, Limestone County dispatchers arrived at the property of a business in the 29000 block of Highway 72 after receiving a call from the business owner.

Security footage from the scene showed three suspects using a jack to lift a single vehicle on the business lot to remove catalytic converters. When fleeing the scene the suspects left behind their car jack, it was taken in as evidence.

The suspects fled after Sheriff McLaughlin along with three other officers before they got to the scene and the Huntsville Police K-9 responded.

Sergeant Mike Bloodworth located the first suspect, Christopher Ray Guy hiding in the words North of the business.

Deputy Kandace Wilson located the second suspect. Kenneth Nicholas Ray hiding in tall grass at the edge of the woods at a short distance from Sgt. Bloodworth.

During the investigation, security footage was collected and it determined that William Flint Childers was the third victim and had fled the scene in a vehicle.

All three of the suspects are being individually charged with Conspiracy to Commit Theft 1st and 23 counts of possession of burglar tools. All suspects are being held in the Limestone County Detention Center on $57,500 for the 23 counts of possession of burglar tools.

No bond has been set at this time on the Conspiracy to Commit Theft 1st charge.

