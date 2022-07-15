Deals
Kohl’s offering special deals for educators, school staff during tax-free weekend

By Anna Mahan
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you’re looking for a place to celebrate tax-free weekend, Kohl’s is rolling out the deals.

With parents getting their students ready to head back to school, tax-free weekend is the perfect time to get some shopping done.

Of course, the store is offering their iconic Kohl’s Cash where customers can earn $10 Kohl’s Cash for every $50 spent during promotions. A fun new addition is specifically for educators and school staff.

Kohl’s is offering a 25% discount from July 15 through July 17 to recognize school employees for all their hard work.

Any K-12 teachers, daycare/early learning educators, post-secondary educators and school staff can show a valid school ID to take advantage of the discounts.

Run, don’t walk to your closest Kohl’s, or check out some great deals at Kohl’s.com.

