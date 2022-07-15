Jackson County man charged with impersonating a police officer

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) -- A Jackson County man was arrested Thursday night at his home after deputies said he pretended to be a police officer to pull someone over.

Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says Michael Freeman conducted a traffic stop on June 26. Harnen said Freeman is not a police officer.

“When we went to arrest him last night on the outstanding warrant that was issued,” Harnen said. “They were able to search his vehicle. They still noticed he had the red and white lights in the car in several locations, along with a siren. I think there was a pistol holster a SWAT patch and a carrier type vest that was in the vehicle.”

Deputies believe he is a first responder, either working for or volunteering with an out-of-state ambulance service, though they aren’t sure which one.

According to Harnen, Freeman, pulled over a car using red and white lights on his unmarked, every-day car to do so. Harnen says Freeman pulled over the man because of his blinker. Deputies say when Freeman approached the car he had a gun and handcuffs.

“Sometimes they want to take the law into their own hands,” Harnen said. “They may or may not have blue lights or red lights or flashing lights, they can pull people over. It is just illegal to do that, you are representing yourself as a law enforcement officer and you can not do that.”

Harnen said the man who was pulled over was the son of a real Jackson County deputy, who called his dad shortly after being stopped.

Freeman was arrested on July 14 and has since posted a $5,000 bond.

