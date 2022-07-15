Deals
Jackie Reed named "Honorary Mayor" for Huntsville City Council meeting

Former Mayoral candidate and city advocate, Jackie Reed, passed away on July 10.
Well-known Huntsville advocate and political candidate Jackie Reed passed away on Sunday.
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 8:12 PM CDT
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville City Council held its scheduled meeting on Thursday evening, but a familiar face was not in attendance.

Former Mayoral candidate and city advocate, Jackie Reed, passed away on July 10. Reed was a regular attendee at Huntsville City Council meetings, making her voice heard on issues that the city faced.

Huntsville City Council President John Meredith said Thursday’s meeting was a solemn occasion with the passing of Jackie Reed.

“Tonight’s meeting is indeed a solemn occasion due to the passing earlier this week of one of Huntsville’s most beloved citizens, Ms. Jackie Reed,” Meredith said. “For decades, Mrs. Reed served as the conscience of the city when it came to municipal government. Her passion for Huntsville was undeniable and her brand of tough love was exactly what our city councils and mayors needed to make us the most responsive and transparent bodies that we could be.”

“She never forgot to remind us that we serve the wonderful people of this community and that they must be our highest priority,” Meredith added. “She will be sincerely missed by all those who know her and assuming that she is watching from above, Mrs. Reed, Huntsville loves you.”

Despite running for mayor 15 times, Reed was never elected. However, on Thursday, city councilmember, Bill Kling, moved to designate Reed as “honorary mayor” for the city council meeting.

Meredith seconded the motion stating, “I second that motion. All those in favor say ‘aye’. Anyone opposed? Anyone dare opposed? Motion carries.”

Reed, who was never formally elected mayor of Huntsville, served as “honorary mayor” for Thursday’s city council meeting in the absence of Mayor Tommy Battle.

Mayor Battle released the following statement when he heard of Reed’s passing:

“Jackie Reed’s comments at City Council always ended with the same line, “I love you!” It was tough love, that’s for certain, but it was love. Love for people, for a city, even for elected officials. Jackie Reed was one of a kind. Huntsville laughed with her, nodded with her and even sometimes disagreed with her. I shared a stage with Jackie in at least four Mayoral campaigns, which was a treat. Her first race in politics was a bid for Mayor in 1988, and Jackie’s and my fate was the same that election – the public elected us to do something else. As a self-professed City Hall watchdog, Jackie made sure no issue escaped her scrutiny. Right or wrong, Jackie always held true to her beliefs, and her love for Huntsville was never in question. She will be missed.”

The following video is Reed addressing the city council on June 9.

Jackie Reed addressed the Huntsville City Council on June 9.

