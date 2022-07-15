Inside the Care Center’s new facility in New Hope

NEW HOPE, Ala. (WAFF) - If you are struggling to feed your family, find a job, or recover from addiction, leaders at the Care Center are ready to help. All of their programs are now housed at their new property on Main Drive in New Hope.

“Since moving to this new property, we have been able to increase the ministries that we are able to offer,” said Executive Director Andrea Bridges.

The Care Center faith-based nonprofit started in 2000. Four local churches put aside their denominational differences to better serve their neighbors. The Care Center provides free educational, employment, and crisis support programs to community members in the rural areas of southeast Madison County.

“The Care Center long ago decided that we no longer wanted to be a band-aid,” Bridges said. “We wanted to be a permanent fix to the problems, and we want to empower our neighbors.”

The Care Center’s new location is a one-stop shop for people in the area to get free help, without having to go far. There are adult education and ready-to-work programs, classrooms, a computer lab, and a variety of counseling services. Also, leaders plan to launch a Faith and Finance class.

Bridges said they now offer a recovery support group in collaboration with “Partnership for a Drug-Free Community.” Members meet every Thursday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

“In 2020 and 2021, I really did feel like we took several steps back and people who had overcome their addiction had stepped back into that,” Bridges said. “We had several of our neighbors come to us asking for help, and there wasn’t a recovery support group in our area.”

In addition to offering programs, the Care Center has a donation-based food pantry that provides 3-day emergency food supply to people in need. Bridges said their new garden has paid off!

“We have a garden that provides some fresh produce for our food pantry,” Bridges said. “It’s twice the size it was last year! It’s yielded a lot of great produce and fresh vegetables that we have been able to pass along to our neighbors who come to the food pantry.”

Care Center leaders are working hard to pay off their new facility. Bridges encourages community members to attend their Movie Night event on July 23. There will be hot dogs, popcorn, games, music, and raffles. It starts at 7:30 p.m. at the Care Center located at 5414 Main Drive in New Hope.

Community members should also save the date for the Care Center’s 20th annual “I Golf Because I Care” fundraiser. It’s happening on October 14 at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail. To register or sponsor you can visit thecare-center.org or call 256-723-2273.

