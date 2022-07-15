Deals
Huntsville Utilities replacing water pipes starting July 18

By Charles Montgomery
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Utilities contractors will start replacing cast iron water pipes on multiple streets starting July 18.

The work will be done on Brandon Street and Poinciana Street from Bob Wallace Avenue to Rhett Avenue. The project is expected to last 2-3 months.

Drivers are advised to use alternate routes. If alternate routes are not available, possible delays and shifting traffic patterns should be expected.

