Huntsville to transform former National Guard armory into new community center

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Friday, the City of Huntsville announced plans to transition a former National Guard armory into a new community center.

According to a release from City officials, the Huntsville City Council voted Thursday to approve a building contract transforming the armory that closed in 2017 into the Raymond W. Jones Community Center. The center is intended to be geared toward the seniors in the area.

“We’re very excited to move forward with this project as it will be an asset to our senior population,” said James Gossett, Director of Huntsville Parks & Recreation.

The state previously named the facility in Jones’s honor, recognizing his service in World War II.

The project will cost $6.3 million and is largely funded through the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) program, with the City providing the remaining funds through its capital budget.

Renovations will include a new roof, HVAC system, plumbing, upgraded electrical systems, and an updated facade. The approved contractor has 430 days to complete the project.

The center will house offices for John Hunt Park management staff and facilities supporting senior populations programming, including those with Parkinson’s disease.

