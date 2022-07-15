HudsonAlpha hosts virtual roundtable to highlight minority mental health access

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - For all of us, maintaining our mental health is a lifelong journey and the road you take may be different from the next person’s.

That is why Hudson Alpha hosted a roundtable Thursday to address minority access to mental health wellness programs in North Alabama.

The roundtable was hosted virtually and had several speakers who discussed and explored access to mental health care in minority communities.

According to American Psychological Association, 18 percent of adults have a diagnosable mental illness and under-served communities are less likely to have the resources to have those issues addressed.

HudsonAlpha’s Darrell Ezell said the resources provided during the roundtable are all-encompassing for minorities of all communities, not just based on race and ethnicity.

“This ranges from resources for children in youth to those persons from minority racial and ethnic minority communities to those persons who are living with disabilities that need assistance and services,” Ezell said.

You can watch HudsonAlpha’s virtual discussion here.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.