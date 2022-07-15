Deals
How one kind act led Carol from Guntersville to a Chick-Fil-A commercial

By Anna Mahan
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Have you seen the commercials? Everyone’s favorite fast food restaurant, Chick-Fil-A, recently started a new campaign called #thelittlethings. The commercials tell stories of real Chick-Fil-A workers helping real people.

One of the latest stories was one of Carol Beck from Guntersville who helped out a mom just trying to get her kids together on a long trip. It was that act of kindness that landed her a spot on a national commercial.

